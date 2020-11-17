Contractor struck, killed by speeding vehicle at IU Northwest Monday morning

GARY, Ind. — A worker at Indiana University Northwest was struck and killed Monday morning after a speeding vehicle jumped a curb in Gary.

Jake Moore hadn’t even begun to work yet when a car speeding out of control jumped the curb and hit him at around 6 a.m. at 35th and Broadway.

Moore was working as a contractor on a construction project on the campus of Indiana University Northwest.

The vehicle involved ended up flipped upside down in some trees. At this time, it’s unknown if the driver was injured or is facing any charges.

Pangere Corporation, Moore’s employer, said he leaves behind a wife and a 5-month-old baby.

“(He) started out five years ago as an apprentice,” said boss Steve Pangere. “Well respected, a great guy loved by everybody, this is tragic, this hurts.”