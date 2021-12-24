Contractor, 50, dies after falling at Caterpillar Mapleton plant

MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 50-year-old East Peoria man died after falling from a significant height at the Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.
The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Timber-Hollis Fire Department, and AMT responded to the scene at about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.
Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man as Scott Adams. He said Adams was pronounced dead at the plant around 11 a.m. Thursday. He worked for a local contractor and was working on the property.
The incident is still under investigation by Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Caterpillar Corporate Spokesperson Kate Kenny sent a statement to WMBD in response to the incident.
At this time, an autopsy is pending.