Contract negotiations underway between Jewel Osco, union workers

Jewel Osco continued negotiations with union workers Sunday after a contract between the two expired last night.

Negotiations between the Teamsters Local 710, which represents warehouse transportation and workers at the distribution center in Melrose Park, last 16 hours Saturday.

The two sides are working on coming to an extension agreement in order to avoid a strike.

The union says some progress was made, but ultimately a deal was not completed. Some issues include overtime and hazard pay, in addition to crowded working conditions.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but we are hopeful that we can resolve everything beginning in the morning,” said Secretary-Treasurer Mike Cales. “We think we’re getting there, and our team is committed to finalizing a tentative agreement that we are proud to bring back to the members. We’ll see what the day brings.”

Negotiations resumed Sunday morning.