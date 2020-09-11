Construction worker, 47, killed after being struck by driver

CHICAGO — A construction worker was killed after being struck by a driver while on the job.

Mark Pirelli, 47, was hit and killed Wednesday while working along I-80 near LaSalle at mile point 44.

State troopers said Robert Bowen, from Macomb, crashed into the 47-year-old as he stood outside his truck.

Pirelli’s family is grieving the loss of their loved one. His twin sister, Maria Pirelli, said she feels like a part of her is now gone.

“And I did not get to say goodbye. And I hope that that man who is responsible realizes that there’s a fatality and there’s a grieving family and I hope it was an accident,” she said.

Maria Pirelli and her fiancé, Mark Mora, remembers the father of two as a gentle giant who made children smile.

Mark Pirelli loved Halloween so much that he created award winning figures and decorations each year. Each year, they would become more elaborate. His family said nothing was going to ruin the holiday for him. This year, he was planning to make a light display.

Maria Pirelli said she wants everyone to learn from what happened and to follow the rules of the road.

“Mark was a loving son, father, husband, brother, uncle and friend to many,” Mora said. “And he was taken from us senselessly. A man full of life. Slow down. Pay attention out there.”

Maria Pirreli said her twin was her other half.

“We went through life together,” she said. “Mentally, I feel like a huge part of me is gone.”

The driver who hit Pirelli was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.