Construction for Obama Center to begin Monday

A view of the Obama Presidential Center campus experienced from the South. Credit: Obama Foundation

Obama Presidential Library Center to be built in Chicago's Jackson Park

CHICAGO — Construction for the Obama Center begins Monday in Chicago’s Jackson Park.

The Obama Foundation officially took possession of the land on Friday.

The entire project is expected to take four years to complete.

A view of the Obama Presidential Center looking north shows the Museum, Forum and Library. Credit: Obama Foundation

The complex will consist of an athletic center, event center, forum with a restaurant, an auditorium, recording studio, and a Chicago Public Library branch.

The center was originally slated to be complete this year, but a series of lawsuits delaying the project.

Among those trying to stop the plan was the “Protect Our Parks” group, who argues that the 19.3 acre site violates the public trust doctrine governing public land. Earlier this month, a federal judge refused the group’s request to block construction.

A ceremonial groundbreaking is expected in the fall.