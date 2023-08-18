CHICAGO — Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced Friday the loss of her husband of 20 years.

“My husband was a remarkable man. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved him,” Kelly said on Twitter.

Dr. Nathaniel Horn died at the age of 68. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, two step children and two grandchildren.

“He was a loving father, a compassionate husband, an incredible friend, and a great doctor that touched the lives of many people in a positive way,” Kelly said.

The congresswoman is asking for privacy during this time.