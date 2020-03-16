Confirmed case of COVID-19 found at South Side CPS school

CHICAGO — Sheridan Math and Science Academy in Bridgeport will be closed starting Monday after a member of the school tested positive for COVID-19, officials with Chicago Public Schools said Sunday.

The South Side school’s facilities will be closed for deep cleaning starting March 16, officials said in a statement, and will reopen along with other schools in the district on March 31.

School leaders said the Illinois Department of Public Health alerted them after a member of Sheridan Math and Science Academy tested positive for COVID-19.

In announcing the closure, they advised anyone who was in the school on March 9 to stay home through Monday, March 23.

“We encourage families to stay home unless seeking medical care,” the statement said.