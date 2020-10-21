Condo board considers rule that requires residents to wear mask or face fine

CHICAGO — A condo association is considering a proposed rule that would require residents to wear a mask in common areas or face a fine.

Residents at the Plaza on DeWitt weighing in on a proposed mask rule. Given the uncertainty of the pandemic’s future, the condo board is considering requiring all residents and visitors over the age of two to wear masks in common areas. Those areas include the lobby, elevators, storage and laundry rooms and the fitness center.

A letter to residents says, “Violations after notice and an opportunity to be heard, may result in fines of up to $500 for a first violation with fines doubling for each subsequent violation.”

The Streeterville condo building has more than 400 units and many residents are elderly and some say even if the rule is passed hopefully it won’t need to be enforced.

Residents can voice their opinions during a virtual meeting on Monday before the condo board votes. Property management has not responded to our request for comment.