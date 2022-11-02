CHICAGO — City leaders and community activists were among those in attendance for a vigil on the West Side Wednesday following the Halloween night shooting that wounded 14 people.

“We are here in solidarity with the community to reclaim this territory from the tragedy that happened just two nights ago,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who joined Chicago police Supt. David Brown and other community leaders at the site of Monday night’s shooting.

Three children, ages three, 11 and 13, were also wounded.

“We have strong leads, video cameras all around this neighborhood and city. We are reviewing every camera (to catch) this car that drove by and harmed this community,” Brown said. “You did not get away with this.”

The shooting happened around 9:30 on Halloween night at the corner of California and Polk.

The group gathered for a vigil for a loved one who had passed when two men fired shots from a passing SUV, police said.

“The whole community is traumatized. This is some sick stuff that happened around here. It’s not normal,” said Terry Young with Black Men United.

The woman who spoke exclusively with WGN News Tuesday night attended Wednesday’s prayer vigil. Asked to be identified only as ‘Miss Patterson,’ she said 10 of the 14 shooting victims were family members.

“Our kids are traumatized forever,” she said. “This is a day we will never forget.”

The woman added: “My cousin had to go through surgery and said, ‘I don’t want to go because I’m going to die.’ How do you comfort that? How do you make it stop?”

The youngest victim, a 3-year-old boy, was shot in both legs. A vehicle struck a woman attempting to run away from the scene. Police believe none of them was the intended target.

City leaders spoke out about the lack of resources inside the East Garfield Park neighborhood and urged the public to help law enforcement.

“You can run, but you cannot hide from CPD holding you accountable for this tragedy,” Brown said to the offender(s) responsible.

Added Lightfoot: “Someone knows who is responsible for this tragedy. Some mother’s son who committed this act is now hiding in plain sight. We have to step up.”