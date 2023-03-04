CHICAGO — The community is holding several vigils Saturday across Chicago as they mourn the loss of fallen Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

At 10 a.m., a prayer vigil will be held outside the Chicago Police Department’s 8th district.

The prayer vigil will include a prayer and a short walk in solidarity with his loved ones and fellow officers he serves with.

Another vigil will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Mt. Greenwood Park.

Many community members have been trying to find ways to show their support and sympathies for the department and fallen officer’s family.

Danny Vargas said he is heartbroken over the news and wanted to drop off flowers Friday night for the men and woman Vásquez Lasso served with.

“I felt like I had to come and pay my respect to the fallen officer and other fallen officers that have gone down in the line of duty,” Vargas said. “I just feel like they need our support right now as they always do. They have a very dangerous job as they always do so I like to show them my support. Even though I don’t live in the city anymore, I want to show them my support and I’ve got their backs.”

On Friday, the body of Vásquez Lasso was escorted to Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn as people lined the road to pay their respects.