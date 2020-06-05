Communities come together to help businesses hit hard after protests

CHICAGO — Businesses in communities hit hard by this week’s rioting and unrest are coming together to be a part of the solution.

With many communities now dealing with boarded up stores and businesses, some black entrepreneurs are stepping up to address what’s happening and why.

Turkey Chop Grill is serving up free meals with a side of reassurance.

“Unfortunately, we have a situation, that a lot of our community stores have been damaged and it’s time to give back,” Quentin Love, Turkey Chop Gourmet Grill Owner, said.

“It’s about reassuring people it is going to be ok. All is not lost,” Love said.

Gun violence.

COVID-19.

The police killing of George Floyd.

Protests.

Outrage.

Looting.

“It’s all taking an extreme toll in Chicago’s Black communities.

“Hopefully we can get some funds together to rebuild these businesses and we have to do more,” Ald. Walter Burnett, 27th Ward, said.

At a press conference Friday afternoon outside Soul Shack in Hyde Park – a group of business owners said black entrepreneurship is a part of the solution.

“We need to sit down and build businesses within our community. It is time to buy up the block,” Carl West, entrepreneur, said.

“When we come together, no one can tear us apart. Period,” Cassiopeia Uhuru, the Black Mall, said. “We saw that. Things are changing right now.

That group is kicking off Black Culture Week starting Juneteenth (June 19) with a citywide caravan, food giveaways and virtual events promoting black businesses. Love said he hopes to give out 2,000 free meals Friday.