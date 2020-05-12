Common Sense Media offers tools and help for parents handling school at home

CHICAGO — After months of sheltering in place as a family, many parents are feeling like the coronavirus pandemic is pushing the limits of what they’re prepared to handle.

For those who feel books and puzzles are no longer enough and they’re simply running out of ideas for entertaining their kids — let alone educating them — Common Sense Media is trying to help.

There’s wideopenschool.org, home to videos and even virtual tours covering everything from science to math to life skills. Content comes from PBS, Sesame Street Workshop, Kahn Academy, National Geographic and others. There’s even a place where each family or child can create their own schedule for the day.

If that is too much activity, the podcast “Parent Trapped” uses a sense of humor to tackle parenting during the pandemic.

“We want to capture the candid moments, the stories, the absurdities of families getting more family time more than they would have expected or more than they may have ever wanted,” said Common Sense Media’s Merve Lapus.

On Wednesday, Common Sense launches its first live event: a town hall called “Conversations with Common Sense.” It’s a place for parents to sit, listen and learn from doctors, educators, other parents gathering with questions, ideas, tips and hopefully answers to help navigate parenting throughout these unprecedented times.

“There is a lot of concern around their emotional well being,” Lapus said. “We want to make sure kids aren’t feeling disconnected or depressed.”