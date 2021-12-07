Comedian Colin Quinn is bringing his brand new show to Chicago!

Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope

December 17-18

The Den Theatre

1331 N. Milwaukee Ave

(773) 697-3830

www.thedentheatre.com

www.ColinQuinn.com

and

Colin will bring his new show Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope, which just wrapped a sold out NYC run at The Lucille Lortel Theatre in November, to The Den Theatre in Chicago December 17-18.



In a society where there are too many voices, Last Best Hope finds Colin Quinn offering up his voice as the only one that needs to be heard. His NYC residency is the latest offering from the standup comedian and off-Broadway favorite whose past beloved shows include Red State Blue State, New York Story, Unconstitutional (all streaming on Netflix), and Long Story Short, which garnered a Drama Desk Award nomination.