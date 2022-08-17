MAYWOOD, Ill. — On Wednesday, ComEd held a training session of all-female candidates as they have focused recruitment efforts toward more women and minorities.

In the years ahead, Chicago-based ComEd plan on hiring hundreds of new workers to support future energy projects.

Summer Bradley, of Morris, was among the women training in Maywood and wants a better life for her daughter.

“I feel pretty good right now I’m a little exhausted winded but I feel good,” she said. “I was just telling one of the girls over there I feel like I need more ankle muscles if that’s even a thing.”

Migelliano Cruz is teaching the ladies all about electricity. But first, they were tasked with the ups and downs of climbing a utility pole.

“We go baby steps I clinic call climbing 101 for beginners so I take my time and patience,” he said.

Bradley is hoping to begin her career with ComEd by November.