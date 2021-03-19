ComEd, Peoples Gas offering financial assistance for eligible customers next month

CHICAGO – ComEd and Peoples Gas has agreed to provide millions of dollars in additional bill payment relief to help struggling customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The utility companies are offering one-time bill credits up to $500 for eligible customers in April, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Customers can also get flexible payment arrangements and service reconnection assistance.

Customers have to be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level to qualify for ComEd’s program. Visit ComEd.com/PaymentAssistance for more information or call 1-800-334-7661.

Peoples Gas is offering $6 million in financial assistance to eligible customers, including a credit of up to $500 on their monthly bill.

The company is sending a letter to customers in April explaining the benefits, or they can call 866-556-6001.