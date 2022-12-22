CHICAGO — Illinois’ electric utility company is planning to have nearly 2,000 workers on the system as a winter storm approaches Chicago.

ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones visited with crews at the company’s Chicago North headquarters as they prepared equipment and vehicles for storm response.

Among the utility workers are 350 mutual assistance line workers from around the country who have come to Illinois to assist with any outages from the impending winter weather.

In a press release the company states “crews will repair damage and restore service as quickly and safely as possible once the storm begins.”

At the press conference Quiniones said the wind will be the biggest factor in any delays to repair work as it could make travel difficult and even prevent workers from reaching the power lines if they can’t raise their bucket truck lifts.

You can view the entire press conference in the video above.

