CHICAGO — A college freshman and entrepreneur from the South Side says he is passionate about helping Chicago youth prepare for a bright future, while also pursuing his.

Jaqueza Thomas, 18, just a few weeks into his first year of college, hosted a back-to-school giveaway on Aug. 19 at Cole Park in the Chatham neighborhood, giving away over 100 backpacks funded by himself and other organizations.

A boy and a Chicago firefighter were having a 1v1 in a basketball game which was tied 20-20.

“Just seeing the smiles on the faces of the families and being able to inspire others at the event was enough for me,” Thomas said.

A total of 110 backpacks were distributed, with 50 donated by the Chicago Architecture Center. The Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department also attended to ensure safety during the event.

CFD brought a fire truck along with firefighters and let the kids test the horns.

Thomas met also Jacobb, a teen hoping to also pursue entrepreneurship and was able to share his experiences.

“I was explaining to him my successes and challenges as a young entrepreneur and inspiring him to go to college and pursue what he loves most, which is marketing,” Thomas said.

Thomas speaking with Jacobb, a young entrepreneur with a dream of marketing

There was also a barbeque with hotdogs, hamburgers and slushies throughout the day, along with a basketball competition, in which members of the CFD even participated.

With a few backpacks left at the end of the event, Thomas distributed them to a family at his church.

Thomas hopes to make the back-to-school giveaway an annual event pitching it with the slogan, “For the Youth, By the Youth.”

“Other youth members were running up to me with their parents asking if it was free and who was doing it, and just seeing their faces when they found out a teen was doing it was absolutely amazing,” Thomas said.