Cocktails can now be sold for takeout and delivery in Illinois as bars, restaurants are mostly closed

Cocktails are for sale to go at Dudley’s bar and restaurant in Manhattan as the Coronavirus, COVID19, outbreak continued unabated on March 19, 2020 in New York City. Bars and restaurants were closed by the city days ago but are allowed to sell food and now alcohol to go. The economic situation in the city continued to decline as more businesses closed their doors and New York weighed a shelter in place order for the entire city. (Photo by Victor J. Blue/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker formally signed off on the sale of cocktails for pickup and delivery across Illinois Tuesday, as many bars and restaurants struggle to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Pritzker said bars and restaurants have been among the “hardest-hit” after stay-at-home orders closed their doors back in March.

While they can serve customers outdoors during Phase 3 of Illinois’ plan for reopening under certain restrictions, permitting pickup and delivery will allow bars and restaurants to start bringing in more money now, Pritzker said.

“This legislation will provide these businesses with a critical tool to bring in additional income until they can safely and fully reopen their doors once more,” Pritzker said in a statement.

The law allowing the sale of cocktails for pickup and delivery in Illinois does have a few restrictions.

Cocktails must be delivered by someone who is over 21, has been trained to serve alcohol and can verify the customer is of drinking age.

They can’t be delivered via a third-party app, and must come in a sealed and labeled container that would indicate if it’s been tampered with en route.

In addition to Illinois, 34 other states have implemented similar policies, according to the state.