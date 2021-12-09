Coast Guard in Puerto Rico searching for missing snorkeler from Chicago

CHICAGO — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing snorkeler, originally from Chicago, in Puerto Rico.

Joanna Revis, 38, was last seen snorkeling near the shoreline just off Puerta Arenas in Vieques around 1 p.m. Wednesday. She was wearing a long-sleeve white swim shirt and black shorts.

Officials were contacted about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday by a U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer who reported the incident to the Coast Guard. Search teams looked throughout the night and into Thursday morning.

Air, marine and land units from the Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action, the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are also actively participating in the search.

Anyone with any information should contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.