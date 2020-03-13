Closing arguments held Friday in trial for man charged in murder of CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer

CHICAGO — Closing arguments were held Friday in the trial of a man accused of murdering a Chicago police commander.

Shomari Legghette is charged with shooting commander Paul Bauer six times, during a chase outside the Thompson Center two years ago.

Legghette did not take the stand. His attorneys told jurors they would hear from him, but they rested their case Thursday.

Legghette has claimed he didn’t know Bauer was a police officer, and acted in self-defense.

He could get life in prison if convicted.

