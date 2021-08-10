Cleanup underway after tornado rips through far west suburbs

CHICAGO — Cleanup is underway after a tornado ripped through the far west suburbs Monday evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down in the Sycamore area.

The last warning on Monday, a Tornado Warning for Will County, expired at 11 p.m. It followed Tornado Warnings for DeKalb, DuPage and Kane counties.

A WGN viewer sent the following footage of a tornado moving through Cortland. Another viewer sent footage of a cell moving near a subdivision in Sycamore.

WATCH: Tornado moves through Cortland, Illinois. Courtesy Ginger Siddons https://t.co/wkxUKoXNDV pic.twitter.com/WU1SXEXlHd — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 9, 2021

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Ground stops were issued at both O’Hare and Midway for arriving aircraft. There were 305 cancellations at O’Hare and 26 at Midway.

With a hot and humid air mass in place, conditions are primed for another round of severe weather on Tuesday.

