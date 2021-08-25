Cleanup begins after storms leave behind damage, flooding, power outages

CHICAGO — Clean up efforts continue Wednesday after severe storms took down trees and caused some flash flooding in the Chicago area on Tuesday.

In Evanston, the high winds and rains became overwhelming for sailors on eight different boats on Lake Michigan.

The Evanston Fire Department and the Coast Guard responded to multiple reports of overturned boats and people struggling in the water.

Many large branches were knocked down and there are still several thousand ComEd customers without power.

Downpours led to localized flooding including many viaducts that were impassable with standing water.