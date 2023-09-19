BENSENVILLE, Ill. — Heavy rains over the weekend apparently left some damage at a high school in Bensenville.

School staff said there was standing water, but it has been drained and affected areas were cleaned in preparation for school Monday.

Officials at Fenton High School confirmed they experienced some flash flooding.

In a letter sent to parents, Dr. Sam Benseten, the associate superintendent and principal said carpets in a few office areas and classrooms were still damp.

Benseten said a mitigation company is cleaning and drying the affected offices and rooms.