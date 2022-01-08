Classes could be canceled Monday for CPS if deal isn’t reached with CTU

CHICAGO — Classes could be canceled Monday for Chicago Public Schools if a deal isn’t reached with the Chicago Teachers Union over the weekend.

School has been canceled since Wednesday after the union voted against in-person learning citing a surge in Covid cases in schools.

When asked if parents can expect classes to be canceled Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot mentioned recent progress at the bargaining table, but said the deal needs to be “fair, reasonable and covers the entire school year.”

“I’m not going to go back to the table again and again and again and say ‘pretty please’ to the CTU leadership, to get our kids in school,” she said.

The union told teachers not to show up to schools starting Wednesday while both sides negotiate. The move just two days after students returned from winter break prompted district officials to cancel classes for students in the roughly 350,000-student district during negotiations, saying there’s no plan to return to districtwide remote instruction.

A group of parents also filed a lawsuit late Thursday trying to force teachers back into classrooms, alleging that the union’s actions are an illegal strike.

School districts nationwide have confronted the same pandemic issues, with most opting to stay open while ramping up virus testing, tweaking protocols and other adjustments in response to the shifting pandemic. But a growing number of U.S. districts, including some large school systems, have gone back to remote learning as infections soar and sideline staff members.