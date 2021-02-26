City to issue $35 tickets for drivers going 6 miles over speed limit

CHICAGO — Starting next week, the city will be giving out tickets for drivers going six miles above the speed limit.

The City of Chicago announced that beginning Monday, drivers will be mailed $35 tickets for going six to 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

Since the program began in 2013, the city has only cited cars going at least 10 miles over. Fines jump to $100 for going 11 miles or more over the limit.

Currently, the city has 88 active cameras around schools and parks.

The city said the new regulations are in response to “an alarming increase in vehcile speeding and traffic fatalities.”

A map of the city’s speed cameras and Children’s SafetyZones can be found on their website.