City releases bodycam video of former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson found slumped behind the wheel

CHICAGO — Officials released video and other materials Monday documenting an October 2019 incident where then- CPD superintendent Eddie Johnson was found asleep at the wheel.

The October 2019 incident led to Johnson’s firing.

The video shows Chicago police officers approach the SUV, knock on the window and ask Johnson for his ID. After he hands his identification to the officers, they ask if he would like to sit there or go home.

“I’m good,” Johnson replies, and the officers walk away.

Johnson initially told Mayor Lori Lightfoot that he had changed medication and had not been feeling well. But he later admitted he had been out drinking with friends and had a few drinks before driving himself home.

