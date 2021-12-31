City prepping for New Year’s Eve celebrations

CHICAGO — Set up for one of the city’s largest New Year’s fireworks displays got underway Friday morning.

There are going to be a lot of great spots to watch the fireworks over Chicago as everyone heads into 2022. All of this means there will be some street closures in the area.

Streets and bridges in the Loop will close to all traffic as early as 11 p.m. on Friday and anticipate reopening at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Closures are subject to change if necessary due to public safety and operational needs.

The fireworks show, which will also be on-air and online on WGN, can be viewed from Wolf Point near the Franklin/Orleans Street bridge to the east of Columbus Drive to Navy Pier. For public safety, the Riverwalk will be closed early to pedestrian traffic preceding the fireworks.

The city is hoping by spreading the celebration out over different points people will naturally spread out downtown.

COVID-19 is still a real concern as cases are soaring in Chicago as well as the rest of the country.

Masks won’t be mandated for people outside, but officials are warning the public not to let their guard down.

To try and keep people safe downtown, Chicago police are extending officer hours and cancelling days off.

“As many toast the new year with family and friends, the men and women of the Chicago Police Department will be working to keep everyone safe,” CPD Supt. David Brown said earlier this week. “If there is any criminal activity we will take the appropriate action.”

Police and the mayor also sending a pointed message to parents this week: Do not allow your kids to come downtown without an adult.