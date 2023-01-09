CHICAGO — City of Chicago Streets and Sanitation Forestry Crews and the Chicago Police Department were called to take down a noose hanging from a tree in front of a Gage Park home Monday afternoon.

According to 16th Ward Ald. Stephanie Coleman, multiple attempts were made to contact the homeowner who allegedly hung the noose outside his home in the 5800 block of South Artesian Avenue.

“This is on city lands by the way,” Coleman said. “So, this homeowner doesn’t have the right to put it up. This is not their property.”

Forestry crews cut down the branches that supported the noose and other rope on the tree a short time later.