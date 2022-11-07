CHICAGO — Chicago City Council approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion budget for 2023 with some aldermen still opposed to the spending plan.

According to the budget plan, $3.3 billion will be dedicated to public safety, $1.94 billion to the CPD, $1.4 million to the Office of Climate and Enviornmental Equity and more which can be found on the city’s website.

Mayor Lightfoot is planning to uphold her promise to re-establish a full department of environment with $1.4 million — which aldermen say should be larger.

The budget was passed Friday afternoon by a vote of 32-18.