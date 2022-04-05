CHICAGO — registration for summer and fall classes at the City Colleges of Chicago opens Wednesday.

CCC holding open houses, both in person and virtually, to let future students know what the schools have to offer.

The colleges have expanded courses in high demand fields including health care, teaching, computer science and cyber security.



CCC offers those future ready programs at no cost to new students.

To register or learn more information visit their website.



There are three open houses Wednesday and Thursday at the Wilbur Wright College on North Narragansett. And on Thursday at the Richard J Daley College on South Pulaski Road.