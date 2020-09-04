City approves over $6.5M to settle lawsuits alleging Chicago police abuse

CHICAGO — More than $6.5 million was approved by the Chicago City Finance Committee to settle four lawsuits alleging police abuse.

Police abuse and the code of silence was at the heart of four lawsuits filed against the City of Chicago that the city settled.

Two of the lawsuits stem from officer involved shootings. The others alleging the code of silence on the job.

One settlement is expected to go to the mother of Paul O’Neal who was unarmed and shot in the back and later died. O’Neal and a friend had stolen a pricey car in Bolingbrook which was then spotted in the city. As officers were trying to curb the vehicle, two of them shot at the car.

Another case involves a police raid at 77th Street and Paulina Avenue involving 17 officers executing a warrant.

They were looking for a drug dealer but that individual had moved and the woman living there, Stephanie Buress, after him and did not know him got quite the surprise. She was hosting a birthday party for her 4-year-old son.