Cinco de Mayo quiz with Cesáreo Moreno

WGN News Now hosts sat down with Cesáreo Moreno, chief curator and visual arts director for the National Museum of Mexican Art for a Cinco de Mayo Quiz.

Moreno tests their knowledge on the day.

Cesáreo Moreno joined the National Museum of Mexican Art in 1992. He has been the Visual Arts Director since 1995, and was named the museum’s first Chief Curator in 2004. He has curated numerous exhibitions for NMMA as well as The Border Art Biennial III for the El Paso Museum of Art and Museo de Arte de Ciudad Juárez (Mexico), Arte Tejano de campos, barrios y fronteras for the Smithsonian Latino Center, and co-curated Benito Juárez and the Making of Modern Mexico for the Chicago History Museum.