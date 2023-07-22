CICERO, Ill. — Thousands of residents in the western suburbs are still dealing with heavy flood damage from thunderstorms that struck Chicagoland earlier this month.

Cicero, Berwyn and other local municipalities are trying to accelerate the help needed by local residents, but the shear number of flood report forms and other issues caused by the storm have proven difficult to handle.

Numerous residents turned out Saturday at the Flooding Recovery Resource Center set up by town officials in Cicero, looking for help with just that—processing food report forms and getting their homes cleaned up.

Angelina Hernandez, a single mother who lives in Cicero, described to WGN the challenge of dealing with the flooding that was experienced throughout the western suburban town in early July.

“I have to fix all of that, plus the smell,” Hernandez said, referencing the state of her Cicero home. “I was just looking to see what they are able to help.”

According to Hernandez, there is still sewer water in her basement and she doesn’t have the means to clean it out and replace bacteria-laden walls that were ruined in the flooding. Alongside this issue, Hernandez also said her home’s heating system is damaged.

On Tuesday, a contentious public hearing played out, with Cicero residents sounding off on town officials, fueled by what they said were frustrations with the town’s slow relief efforts.

Cicero Assessor Emilio Cundari said he is trying to accelerate the process gaining federal aid from FEMA, while also helping people finalize their flood damage reports.

“I know they’re going to be gathering information over the next two weeks and we should hear something back really quick,” Cundari said. “We’re gathering information from FEMA and through the Cook County Emergency Management Agency. So, we’re all working together trying to get as much information to the people and the residents as we can.”