CICERO, Ill. – Firefighters are on the scene of a massive structure fire in Cicero.

SkyCam 9 flew over the 4800 block of W. 28th St. for a structure fire upgraded to a second-alarm response by crews. Cameras captured heavy smoke and an ambulance on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews were observed on the roof of the structure working to extinguish the blaze.

