Cicero firefighter hospitalized with smoke inhalation released in good health

CICERO, Ill. – A Cicero firefighter, hospitalized after suffering a serious case of smoke inhalation Saturday while battling a house fire, has been released in good health.

Town of Cicero officials say Ted Polashek, 44, was ventilating the roof of a two-story home in the area when he was overcome by smoke and super-heated gases.

He was taken to MacNeal Hospital and later to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was intubated and treated.

Polashek, a firefighter for more than two decades and a former alderman for Berwyn, is expected to return to duties later this week, a Cicero spokesman added.

The house fire, which occurred in the 2100 block of 61st Court, is still under investigation. Fortunately, no additional injuries were reported.