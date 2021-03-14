Cicero firefighter hospitalized after suffering ‘serious case’ of smoke inhalation

CICERO, Ill. – A Cicero firefighter is in serious condition after suffering smoke inhalation Saturday while battling a house fire.

Fire officials say Ted Polashek was ventilating the roof of a two-story home in Cicero when he was overcome by smoke and super-heated gases. His injury was described as a serious case of smoke inhalation.

He was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn but was later transferred to Lutheran General.

“Every day, firefighters risk their lives to protect families in the Town of Cicero and around the country and our prayers are with Ted Polashek and his family for a full recovery,” Town President Larry Dominick said Sunday.

Polashek, 44, has been a firefighter for more than two decades. He is also a former alderman for Berwyn.

No additional injuries from the house fire were reported.