Cicero family hopes for justice after father stabbed to death last month

MAYWOOD, Ill. — A Cicero family is hoping for justice after a husband and father was stabbed to death in Maywood last month.

Pedro Aragon-Hernandez, of Cicero, was found stabbed near the intersection of 2nd and Harvard in Maywood on May 21. He was coming from work and had gotten off the bus when he was attacked. Family said he collapsed while trying to run to his mother’s house.

“Just a loving husband,” said wife Delia Aragon. “Loving father, anything he usually did was for my kids.”

Now, Aragon is left to care for their four children; Pedro, 11, Manual, 10, Federico, 7, and Leilani, a 6-month-old.

“I just had a baby six months ago, she doesn’t know who he is,” she said. “My oldest son’s birthday was yesterday, they had plans, everything.”

A woman in a nearby home said she turned over security footage to police, but added that only Aragon-Hernandez was in the footage — not his assailant.

“We just want justice for him,” his wife said. “That’s all we want.”

If you have any information, you can call police at 708-450-4471. To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.