Cicero family, authorities upset at Cook County prosecutors after father stabbed to death

CICERO, Ill. — A Cicero family is demanding answers from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office after police arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing of a father earlier this year, but prosecutors refused to file charges.

Pedro Aragon-Hernandez, of Cicero, was found stabbed near the intersection of 2nd and Harvard in Maywood on May 21. He was coming from work and had gotten off the bus in Forest Park when he was attacked on Roosevelt. Family said he collapsed while trying to run to his mother’s house.

“His birthday was in October it was pretty lonely that day, widow Delia Aragon said. “The holidays are coming up, so it’s even harder for us.”

Following the murder, Forest Park police said his suspected killer was arrested within 24 hours because he was identified on video and was previously known to police.

Detectives were told by Cook County prosecutors initially and two times after that there is not enough evidence to bring any charges.

“Everyone expect for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office believes we have a solid case,” Forest Park Police Lt. Pete Morissette said.

Delia and Pedro shared four children together — three boys and a baby girl

“The kids are managing, I’m not going to lie — they’ve missed him, they’ve had rough nights at times,” Aragon said. “It’s been very hard on them.

Aragon would like to speak directly with Kim Foxx to find out why the charges have been denied.

“Why is this happening? Why does it keep getting rejected if everything is there? My kids have no father, somebody is out there, just loose,” she said.

Forest Park police believe they have the right suspect and said the motive was just a random act of violence.

WGN News reached out to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for comment. At this time, they have not sent a statement.