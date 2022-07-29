PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A community is grieving the loss of a Park Ridge woman described as a “legend” in her church community and beyond.

Nataliya Kasiyan, 42, was struck and killed in an accident Wednesday in Baraboo, Wisconsin. A 30-year-old driver struck her and stayed at the scene, police said.

Back at home, Kasiyan served tirelessly at St. Joseph Ukrainian Church in Park Ridge. Kasiyan immigrated to the U.S. in 2003. Four and half years ago, she lost her husband Serhi, who passed away suddenly.

She leaves behind a 12-year-old son and a 17-year-old daughter.

“We’ll support them,” parishioner Motria Durbik said. “That’s not an issue, they won’t be lost here.”

Her light not only shined brightly in Park Ridge, but to Ukraine where she helped support orphans and the elderly.

“Last year was a record, they sent 21,000 lbs. from the community to orphans in Ukraine. They were actually providing help for 22 orphanages in Ukraine and six nursing homes for elderly people who didn’t have any support from their families,” Fr. Mykola Buryadynk said.

Her funeral is scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph.

A GoFundMe has raised nearly $100,000.