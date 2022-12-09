CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) is holding its annual event to demonstrate the danger of under-watered Christmas trees when near space heaters.

CFD Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt along with representatives from the Illinois Fire Marshal’s office and Home Depot will take part in the demonstration and discuss best practices to avoid what could become a deadly event.

The annual event will be held at approximately 9 a.m. and WGN will add the video to this story shortly after along with the tips provided by officials.