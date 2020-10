CHICAGO — A holiday tradition in Daley Plaza will go virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christkindlmarket will offer “Home for the Holidays” from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 and will feature an online marketplace, family-friendly events and interactive activities.

Starting Thursday, those interested can pre-order limited Christkindlmarket boxes that are filled with souvenirs and various treats.

For more information visit christkindlemarket.com.