Due to dangerous weather conditions, Christkindlmarkets in Chicago and Aurora have announced they will reduce their hours and close locations early across multiple locations Wednesday.

The Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza in the Loop and RiverEdge Park in Aurora will both close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, while the Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville will be closed for the entire day. All three Christkindlmarkets will be closed on Friday and Saturday, meaning Thursday will be the last day of the season that Chicagolanders can visit any of the three before Christmas.

If you still want to visit a Christkindlmarket after Christmas, the Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way will be open daily from Dec. 26 – Dec. 31.

For more information on events and updates regarding Christkindlmarkets, you can visit their website here, or if you’re looking for information on Winterland at Gallagher Way, you can visit their website here.