Chipotle accepting TikTok resumes to fill 15,000 jobs nationwide

HOUSTON — Did you ever think your TikTok account could land you a job? Now it can.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is looking to hire 15,000 new team members across the country. The company’s second Coast to Coast Career Day is being held on Thursday. July 15.

Chipotle is one of the first brands to leverage TikTok to grow its workforce at a time when hiring isn’t always easy, and meet applicants where they are.

TikTok resumes allow applicants to showcase themselves in unique and non-traditional ways, the company said in a news release. Applicants must use #TikTokResumes in their caption when publishing their video resume, and they can apply for Chipotle positions through July 31.

Applicants hired to work at Chipotle will have access to the following benefits, according to Chipotle:

Recently increased starting crew member wages, ranging from $11-$18 per hour, for a $15 per hour average wage

Career growth opportunities, such as advancing to a Restaurateur, which has an average six-figure compensation, in as little as three and a half years

A Crew Bonus program, which allows restaurant employees the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year for meeting certain performance criteria

The ability to pursue a debt-free degree from leading nonprofit, accredited universities in partnership with Guild Education, after 120 days of employment

Access to mental health care, regardless of whether the employee is enrolled in the company’s medical plan

A 401k retirement plan, including a company match of 100% on the first 3% of the compensation an employee contributes and 50% on the next 2% after one year of employment

FREE Chipotle!

