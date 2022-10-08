CHICAGO — Community leaders in Chinatown are calling for action after recent violence in the neighborhood has residents feeling unsafe.

“We want safety for our community,” said Martino Tangkr.

That was the message from a group of community members who gathered in Chinatown Saturday.

Earlier this week, a Chinatown man shot a suspected burglar in his home. In April, a 61-year-old man was beaten, robbed and carjacked, leaving him permanently disabled. In Dec. 2021, a 71-year-old man was shot and killed in Chinatown while he was walking down the street.

“We are very, very upset about the increased criminal activities,” said Hong Liu, executive director of Midwest Asian Health Association.

Community activist Dr. Kim Tee said police are doing what they can, but he wants real change, and called for tighter laws that hold offenders in custody for longer periods of time.

“Rather than let these repeat offenders come out on the street and terrorize the community,” Dr. Tee said. “We want a peaceful Chinatown.”