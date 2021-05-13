Child shot on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO – A boy who was shot in the leg in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood was an unintended target, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of S. Kildare Ave. just before 6:10 p.m. Police said the boy was in the street when gunfire erupted. He was struck in the knee, police said.

The boy is considered stable, police added.

The boy, reportedly 8 years old, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by personal vehicle.

No suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

