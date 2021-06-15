Child sex offender arrested for allegedly stalking underage girls in downtown Batavia

BATAVIA, Ill. — A registered child sex offender was arrested after allegedly stalking underage girls Friday in downtown Batavia.

Blayre Nash, 29, faces four counts of felony stalking and disorderly conduct after two underage girls reported that he was allegedly following them in a red four-door sedan.

Police said Nash later exited the vehicle and allegedly followed the girls on foot while repeatedly asking them for their phone numbers.

The girls eventually called 911 after police said they were followed for several blocks. When police responded, officers said they saw Nash walking approximately 30 feet behind the girls in the 300 block of North River Street.

Nash was placed into custody when it was discovered he is a registered child sex offender.

Any witnesses are asked to call Batavia police at 630-454-2500.