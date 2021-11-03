Child molestation suspect shot by police in Porter County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Emergency room entrance at night with ambulance

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — While serving a warrant Wednesday afternoon in rural Porter County, a man wanted for child molestation was shot by police in an exchange of gunfire.

At around 2 p.m., Porter County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a residence in the 100 block of South 450 West. During an officer’s initial encounter, police said James Filby, 58, produced a handgun and exchanged shots with police.

Filby sustained injuries that required him to be airlifted to Chicago, Indiana State Police said.

At the time of the shooting, police were serving a warrant for Filby that included charges of child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News