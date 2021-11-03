Child molestation suspect shot by police in Porter County

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — While serving a warrant Wednesday afternoon in rural Porter County, a man wanted for child molestation was shot by police in an exchange of gunfire.

At around 2 p.m., Porter County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a residence in the 100 block of South 450 West. During an officer’s initial encounter, police said James Filby, 58, produced a handgun and exchanged shots with police.

Filby sustained injuries that required him to be airlifted to Chicago, Indiana State Police said.

At the time of the shooting, police were serving a warrant for Filby that included charges of child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.