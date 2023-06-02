OTTAWA, Ill. — A child is suffering serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Ottawa Thursday.

According to Ottawa Police Department, first responders were dispatched to the 400 block of View Street for a report of a boy being mauled by a dog.

Police say as officers approached, the dog retreated into the yard.

The child suffered severe injuries as a result of the incident and was transported to OSF St. Elizabeth and later transported by life flight to OSF St. Francis in Peoria.

The dog was transported to a facility for quarantine with accordance to State and Local law.