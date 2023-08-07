FOX LAKE, Ill. — A family was injured, including a child who is hospitalized with burn injuries, after they jumped off a boat that caught fire in Fox Lake, according to the Lake and McHenry County scanner.

Emergency crews responded around 2:15 p.m. Sunday to Arrow Marine, 82 Route 12, for reports of a boat fire.

According to a Facebook post, a woman said she was among five family members on the boat at the time of the accident. She said the motor exploded and the boat engulfed in flames within seconds.

Four of the people onboard were injured, including a child who remains hospitalized with second-degree burns on the legs and hand, according to the post.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.