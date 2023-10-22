CHICAGO — Police say a child died on Sunday night after a shooting on the city’s South Side.

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. near 600 West Marquette in Englewood and found the injured child.

Chicago police say the juvenile was critically injured in the shooting and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where they later died.

Currently, the age of the child is unclear and authorities have not provided details on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can leave a tip for police at CPDTip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.